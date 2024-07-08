Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) PT at $219.87

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.87.

FLUT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $195.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

