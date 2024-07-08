CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

CAE stock opened at C$25.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.84. CAE has a 1 year low of C$23.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2942656 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

