Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$2.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Shares of CXB opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.71. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
