CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.