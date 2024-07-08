Casper (CSPR) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $247.49 million and $5.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,739,035,178 coins and its circulating supply is 12,142,592,836 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,737,576,950 with 12,141,202,883 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0202099 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $4,271,944.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

