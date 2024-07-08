CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.43

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.43 and last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 931248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 231.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

