CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.53 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $27.53 million and $1.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,336.49 or 0.99903962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00067267 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03452936 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $738,790.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.