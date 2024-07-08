Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.