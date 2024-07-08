Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.82. Approximately 230,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 224,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $614.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,076,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

