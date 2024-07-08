Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

