Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0619 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $552.33 million and $55.95 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,919,064,798 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

