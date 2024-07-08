Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

