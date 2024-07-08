Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 3,194,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

