Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 152,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,806. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

