Choreo LLC Buys 9,679 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $54,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.