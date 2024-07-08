Choreo LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.66.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

