Choreo LLC Has $33.58 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

