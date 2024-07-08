Choreo LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,874. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.