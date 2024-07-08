Choreo LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.