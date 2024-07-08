Choreo LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $28.48. 23,018,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,254,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

