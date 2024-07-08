Choreo LLC Invests $873,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $390.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,127. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

