Choreo LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 1,551,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,888. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

