Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 508.0% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,501,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.85.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

