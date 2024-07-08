Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,539,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 101.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.3 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.