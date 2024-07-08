Choreo LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,870. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

