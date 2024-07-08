Choreo LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.58. 3,437,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

