Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,199 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

