Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,975,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.