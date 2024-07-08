Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
CIZN opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
