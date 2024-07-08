CNB Bank Acquires 270 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

TSLA traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $251.52. The company had a trading volume of 154,501,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The company has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

