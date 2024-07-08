CNB Bank Has $1.13 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

