CNB Bank Has $218,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.