CNB Bank Purchases 114 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

