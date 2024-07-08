CNB Bank Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.