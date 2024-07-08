CNB Bank Sells 303 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 3,232,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.