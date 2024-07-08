CNB Bank Sells 593 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 422.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

ENB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

