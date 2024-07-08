Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on the stock.
Coats Group Price Performance
COA opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,082.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Coats Group
