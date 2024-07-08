Comparing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vaxcyte and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -18.18 Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 18.59 -$74.75 million ($10.14) -0.13

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -68.11% -28.10%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte



Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Finch Therapeutics Group



Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

