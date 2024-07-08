Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NWE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.