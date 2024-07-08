Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $124.07. The stock had a trading volume of 452,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,450. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

