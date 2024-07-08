Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $287.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.11.

Shares of STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

