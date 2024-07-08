Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.
Several analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE
Insider Activity at Couchbase
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Couchbase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Couchbase Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BASE opened at $18.06 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.