Critical Contrast: C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) vs. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% OceanPal -16.24% -3.63% -3.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C3is and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04 OceanPal $18.96 million 0.75 -$1.98 million ($2.83) -0.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

C3is has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C3is, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for C3is and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

C3is beats OceanPal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

