Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.82 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $6.82 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00045875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.