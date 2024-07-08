CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 223.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.6% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $390.71. 2,967,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,839. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $397.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

