Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Buys $11,863.62 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.62 per share, with a total value of $11,863.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,454.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $271.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $256,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

