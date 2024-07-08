Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,748 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.83. 2,247,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

