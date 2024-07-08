Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,452 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,343,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,039. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $5,607,740 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.