Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,351,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. 5,870,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

