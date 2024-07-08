Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 234.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 96.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

NYSE HD traded up $5.02 on Monday, hitting $339.60. 2,995,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

